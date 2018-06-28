Update: Road cleared after truck smashes van in Rocky crash
UPDATE 6.30PM: Murray and Denham Streets have now been reopened after a truck slammed into a van this afternoon.
A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the road was reopened at 5.15pm.
Two patients were believed to have been transported to Rockhampton hospital with minor injuries.
4.20PM: THREE people are being treated for injuries after a truck collided with a van in Rockhampton.
The crash occurred at the corner of Murray and Denham St just after 4pm with a hire truck slamming into the side of the smaller vehicle.
The impact pushed the van onto the footpath.
Emergency Services rushed to the scene and paramedics have assessed three people.
A 35-year-old has received neck and shoulder lacerations and a 26-year-old received hand and elbow lacerations.
A 12-year-old was also in the vehicle and at this time his injuries are not known.
More to follow.