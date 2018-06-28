Menu
Fire Rescue Queensland were on scene early.
News

Update: Road cleared after truck smashes van in Rocky crash

Steph Allen
by
28th Jun 2018 4:33 PM

UPDATE 6.30PM: Murray and Denham Streets have now been reopened after a truck slammed into a van this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the road was reopened at 5.15pm.

Two patients were believed to have been transported to Rockhampton hospital with minor injuries.

4.20PM: THREE people are being treated for injuries after a truck collided with a van in Rockhampton.

The crash occurred at the corner of Murray and Denham St just after 4pm with a hire truck slamming into the side of the smaller vehicle.

The impact pushed the van onto the footpath.

The crash at Denham and Murray Sts.
Emergency Services rushed to the scene and paramedics have assessed three people.

A 35-year-old has received neck and shoulder lacerations and a 26-year-old received hand and elbow lacerations.

A 12-year-old was also in the vehicle and at this time his injuries are not known.

A Budget van was involved in the smash.
More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

