Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

UPDATE: Road closed, man critical after CQ car vs truck crash

Kristen Booth
28th Oct 2020 9:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.40AM: A Central Queensland road has been closed following a truck and vehicle crash early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman says Fitzroy Developmental Rd, about 40km north of Dingo, has been closed until emergency services clear the vehicles.

He said the forensic crash unit was at the scene.

INITIAL 8.20AM: A man suffered critical injuries following a two vehicle crash north of Dingo this morning.

Paramedics attended the truck and sedan crash on Fitzroy Developmental Rd and Mackenzie River at 5.07am.

One male patient was assessed with critical injuries and another patient suffered a minor arm injury and declined transport to the hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the forensic crash unit was due to arrive about 9am.

Investigations remain ongoing.

More to come.

critical condition dingo fitzroy developmental rd qas qps truck crashes two vehicle crash
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Rocky candidates will improve health system

        Premium Content How Rocky candidates will improve health system

        News We quizzed Rocky’s election candidates on their health funding promises and how they would improve health care in this region.

        Keppel candidates on their health care priorities

        Premium Content Keppel candidates on their health care priorities

        Politics Here’s where you can learn more about your local candidate’s take on five pressing...

        COURT LIST: 110 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 110 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.