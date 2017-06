UPDATE: 12.30pm: The man believed to be armed with an iron bar has left the Kent St property in a vehicle.

Police are searching the area, looking for a Honda Jazz.

BREAKING 12.15pm: Police are responding to reports of a family locked inside a Rockhampton home to protect themselves from a man armed with an iron bar under their home.

The armed man is believed to a family member who is under the influence of drugs.

The incident is in Kent St.

More to follow.