UPDATE: Rocky riders ditch stolen bike, on run from police

Police are on the scene

Police are on the scene

4:42PM Police have confirmed that the silver scooter ridden illegally around North Rockhampton this afternoon was the one stolen from the Gallery Apartments on Quay St.

It has been ditched by the road in North Rockhampton as it apparently ran out of fuel.

The duo who evaded police twice this afternoon have now been implicated in an attempt to steal a motorcycle from Taylor St.

The owner of the property reported two men tried to steal a motorcycle from the property, and fled the scene on foot.

One is wearing a dark shirt, the other a tie-dye tee-shirt, and one was carrying a fuel can.

Police are in pursuit.

4pm: Two people riding a motor vehicle on the footpaths around North Rockhampton have given police the slip twice.

The pair were reported earlier this afternoon riding what police said was a silver motor scooter, without any helmets.

They now say the culprits are on a small silver motorcycle without any licence plates, and they have evaded police interception again.

It is understood the pillion passenger is known to police.

Earlier today, police investigated the robbery of a motor scooter from a Quay St address overnight but didn’t reveal what colour or make was the stolen vehicle.