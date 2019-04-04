Menu
HELP WANTED: Investigators are appealing to any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Suburu SUV bearing Queensland registration 164 XQK, or witnessed the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road on Tuesday or yesterday to contact police.
UPDATE: Rocky teenager's body found in vehicle in Gladstone

Leighton Smith
liana walker
by and
4th Apr 2019 11:55 AM
UPDATE 1.20pm: SPEAKING to media earlier this afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said a member of the public alerted police to the car.

"She saw the vehicle parked there it was in an unusual position,” he said.

"Police attended a short time later and located the deceased person.

"It only appears to have been there for that day.”

Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen addressing media outside Gladstone Police Station.
The boy was found in the rear seat of the vehicle which appeared to be undamaged.

The owner of the vehicle is currently unknown, and the boy was not known to police.

"We have been in touch with his family they're obviously very heartbroken and we're offering support to them,” Snr Sgt Andersen said.

"It's unusual. But unfortunately, it's our role as police to determine the cause of people's deaths and conduct those investigations.”

He said the vehicle, found at at Brendonna Rd, could be seen from the Bruce highway.

BODY DISCOVERED: The body of a Rockhampton man was discovered yesterday in Burua, a suburb south of Gladstone.
"The smallest of information no matter how small can assist us and just to give the family some sort of closure as well,” Snr Sgt Andersen said.

EARLIER: THE body of a Rockhampton teenager was discovered inside a car in a suburb south of Gladstone yesterday.

Officers were called to Brendonna Road, Burua around 3.30pm yesterday following the discovery of a suspect vehicle parked in the street.

An 18-year-old Koongal man was found dead inside the car.

A crime scene was established by detectives and investigations are underway to establish the cause of death.

Investigators are appealing to any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Suburu SUV with Queensland registration 164 XQK, and in particular anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road on Tuesday or Wednesday to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900663184

