UPDATE: Rocky's karate stars train for world title bouts

Sensei Peter Harth and his team of karate champions as they prepare to tackle the world's best in the Czech Republic

KARATE: Punching bags are softening and knuckles are getting raw as 11 young karate champions across Rocky prepare to take on the world's best at the world titles in the Czech Republic.

Sensei Peter Harth from Shotokan Dojo is leading the 11 athletes in an intensive training regime to take it to the world's best in Europe.

Sensei Harth described the intensity of the training and said the local competitors would have chances for more competitive bouts before they stepped out on to the world stage.

"We are training five times a week on top of personal training each competitor is undertaking in their own time,” he said.

He said the competition in the Czech Republic would be fierce but he was confident his students would be able to hold their own.

"Some have fought overseas and will know how it is done and the ones who haven't will be looking to prove themselves,” he said.

"Usually there are up to 70 countries competing with around a thousand competitors.”

France, Germany, Switzerland and Japan are the countries likely to put up the biggest fight for team members Riley Glennen, Rebecca Harris, Philip Gray, Anne Reid, Victoria MacLean, Pascal Flegeau, Jarryd Lebeter, Wing Powell, Philip Liebenberg, Levi Davis and Isabelle Scriffignano who make up the Rockhampton contingent of the SKIA Australian team.