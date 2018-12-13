UPDATE: Rookwood Weir on track for 2019 construction

Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Michelle Landry MP at the Rookwood Weir announcement. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror

Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Michelle Landry MP at the Rookwood Weir announcement. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror Contributed RCC

THE construction of Rookwood is on track to start in the first half of 2019 with state and federal governments working together to formalise their agreement.

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry said both levels of government were on board with their share of capital funding and in-principal agreement on the commercial arrangements was reached several weeks ago.

"Focus has now shifted to formalising that agreement," Ms Landry said.

"SunWater is actively completing the design of the weir and the associated infrastructure like roads and bridges with construction set for the dry season of 2019.

"I understand SunWater and the State Government have recently met with local groups and Councils."

Ms Landry said conversations between Commonwealth and Queensland officials and SunWater had continued in a constant and positive manner.

The Federal Government is working with the Australian Government solicitor on the partnership agreement, which needed considerable legal re-drafting, and all efforts are being made to have all documents finalised before Christmas.

A comparison between the two catchment areas, one for Rookwood Weir in blue and Lake Awoonga in pink. Gladstone Area Water Board

Rookwood Weir is seen as crucial to the future of the Fitzroy region's water and agriculture future.

The $352 million project is expected to generate 300 direct jobs during construction, up to 2000 indirect jobs and inject a billion dollars a year into the local economy.

The weir, which taps into the second largest water catchment in Australia, will be developed by SunWater but has been held up as state and federal governments work through the detail of the jointly-owned and operated project.