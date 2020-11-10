Menu
Another collision has taken place near an earlier crash at North Rockhampton.
UPDATE: ‘Rubberneckers’ collide near North Rocky crash

kaitlyn smith
10th Nov 2020 2:23 PM
UPDATE, 2pm: Two vehicles involved in an earlier crash at North Rockhampton have sustained only minor damage.

The incident reportedly occurred around 20 minutes after an initial crash just metres away at Yaamba Rd and Farm St.

Police have since spoken with both drivers involved.

No medical treatment was required.

INITIAL, 11.50am: Emergency crews have witnessed a second collision occur just minutes after arriving at the scene of an earlier crash.

The second incident reportedly occurred outside of Glenmore Shopping Village on Yaamba Rd and Farm St at Norman Gardens around11.50am.

Both a ute and Holden Commodore were involved, with the ute immediately fleeing the scene.

Police were able to speak with the man moments later after being pulled over.

It is believed both vehicles have sustained minor damage.

It is unknown whether either party suffered any injuries.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution through the area.

More to come.

