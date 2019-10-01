Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington. Mike Knott BUN030719MILES6
News

UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

Carlie Walker
by
1st Oct 2019 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SACKED Wide Bay health boss Adrian Pennington has resigned from a prominent national role in the aftermath of his termination.

On September 3, it was announced the former chief executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service had been elected chairman of the board of the Australian Healthcare and Hospital Association.

But on Tuesday it was confirmed he had stood down from the position.

Alison Verhoeven, chief executive of AHHA, said Mr Pennington had contacted her after he was dismissed from his role on Monday.

"Our constitution requires the person to be in the position by which they are nominated to the board," she said.

"The constitution required his resignation and he provided that to me yesterday afternoon."

State Health Minister Steven Miles said the decision to terminate his contract was made by board chairwoman, Peta Jamieson.

The Chronicle understands irreconcilable differences between Mr Pennington and the board led to the decision to terminate his position.

adrian pennington hospital wide bay wide bay hospital and health service
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GKI Resort’s new investor revealed

    premium_icon GKI Resort’s new investor revealed

    News The mystery of the new buyer of the GKI Resort development has been solved.

    Rookwood showdown with rival rally plans

    premium_icon Rookwood showdown with rival rally plans

    News Determined to put the blame back on the LNP over Rookwood, Labor will host their...

    Mum’s heartbreak ‘It feels like we have failed her’

    premium_icon Mum’s heartbreak ‘It feels like we have failed her’

    News WATCHING her 12-year-old daughter aggressively headbutt the dash of the car is a...

    MORNING REWIND: Mystery GKI investor revealed

    MORNING REWIND: Mystery GKI investor revealed

    News From rain predictions to major road projects and an iconic roundabout, keep up with...