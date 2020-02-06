Menu
Ambulance at Berserker Street State School.
Health

UPDATE: School issues statement following coronavirus scare

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
UPDATE, 1.45PM: BERSERKER Street State School have issued a public statement on their Facebook page announcing there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus at the school.

“We will continue to work with the Department of Education and Public Health to implement precautionary actions to ensure the safety of all our students and staff,” the statement read.

The Department of Education is investigating the matter.

UPDATE, 1.25PM: A BOY has been transported by ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after showing flu like symptoms at school.

It is believed the Berserker Street State School student returned from China in January.

Paramedics were warned to take all necessary precautions due to the possibility of coronavirus.

The Morning Bulletin has approached the Department of Education and Queensland Health for further information on this development.

12.45PM: PARAMEDICS have been called to Berserker Street State School, North Rockhampton, after reports of a student showing flu like symptoms.

It is believed the young male student returned from China in January.

Paramedics are en route and have been warned to take all necessary precautions due to the possibility of coronavirus.

Last week seven international Rockhampton Grammar School students, who had recently returned from China, were isolated after advice from the State Government.

More to come.

