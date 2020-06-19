Menu
UPDATE: Search for answers ongoing for body in motel

Jack Evans
19th Jun 2020 5:30 PM
UPDATE: A Queensland Police spokesman has this evening confirmed investigations are on going after a body was discovered at a Rockhampton motel Friday morning.

Report suggest the body was located inside a room at the establishment just after 11am.

It is believed the scene will likely be deemed non-suspicious.

UPDATE: Investigations are still continuing after the body of a male in his 30s was discovered at Rockhampton’s Home Motel.

Emergency services responded to reports of a ‘stiff body’ found inside the establishment around 11.10am this morning.

A witness described the scene as “crawling with police” around midday.

One police crew still remain at the scene.

More to come.

UPDATE: A Queensland police spokesman said investigations are continuing at the scene.

Detail remains limited at this stage.

More to follow

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to a report of a ‘stiff’ body discovered in a Rockhampton motel room.

The alarm was raised about 11.10am at the CBD establishment between Fitzroy and Denham St.

Initial reports are advising an “unresponsive” male in his 30s had been located in one of the rooms.

There are no further details at this time.

More to follow.

