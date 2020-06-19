UPDATE: Search for answers ongoing for body in motel

Emergency services are responding to reports of stiff body discovered in Rockhampton CBD.

UPDATE: A Queensland Police spokesman has this evening confirmed investigations are on going after a body was discovered at a Rockhampton motel Friday morning.

Report suggest the body was located inside a room at the establishment just after 11am.

It is believed the scene will likely be deemed non-suspicious.

UPDATE: Investigations are still continuing after the body of a male in his 30s was discovered at Rockhampton’s Home Motel.

Emergency services responded to reports of a ‘stiff body’ found inside the establishment around 11.10am this morning.

A witness described the scene as “crawling with police” around midday.

One police crew still remain at the scene.

INVESTIGATING: A 'stiff' body was discovered at Home Motel in Rockhampton this morning.

UPDATE: A Queensland police spokesman said investigations are continuing at the scene.

Detail remains limited at this stage.

