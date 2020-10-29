UPDATE: Search for driver after fleeing Gracemere crash

A driver has fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Gracemere.

A driver has fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Gracemere.

UPDATE, 2pm: Two people have managed to escape without injury following a two-vehicle

crash at Gracemere.

It is understood the pair were travelling in the same vehicle prior to the Russell St incident.

Paramedics assessed them on scene, however further treatment was not required.

The driver of the other vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

Police are reportedly undertaking enquiries.



INITIAL, 1pm: The driver of a vehicle involved in a two-car collision has reportedly fled the scene.

Emergency services have since raced to the scene at Russell St, Gracemere.

The incident occurred around 12.50pm and only a short distance from a busy shopping centre.

It is believed the driver of the second vehicle was able to self-extricate.

Whether they have sustained any injuries is unconfirmed at this time.

QPS, QFES and QAS are on scene.

More to come.