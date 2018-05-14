UPDATE: Search for man on the run after Gracemere crash

UPDATE 11.20am: Police have confirmed they are looking for a man in relation to a dangerous driving matter.

The man crashed into a letter box on Fitzgerald Street in Gracemere and has since fled the scene.

Police are still looking for the man.

UPDATE 11am: Police have now extended their search into suburbs in Rockhampton including Port Curtis and Depot Hill.

INITAL 10.15am: Rockhampton Police are currently searching for someone near Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed crews are currently on scene on Gavial Gracemere Rd, near the Bruce and Burnett Hwy.

The dog squad is also currently on site.

The spokesperson advised they were waiting for local police to provide more information about the person.

More information to come.