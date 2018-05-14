Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic
Police generic Trevor Veale
Breaking

UPDATE: Search for man on the run after Gracemere crash

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
14th May 2018 11:23 AM

UPDATE 11.20am: Police have confirmed they are looking for a man in relation to a dangerous driving matter.

The man crashed into a letter box on Fitzgerald Street in Gracemere and has since fled the scene.

Police are still looking for the man.

UPDATE 11am: Police have now extended their search into suburbs in Rockhampton including Port Curtis and Depot Hill.

INITAL 10.15am: Rockhampton Police are currently searching for someone near Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed crews are currently on scene on Gavial Gracemere Rd, near the Bruce and Burnett Hwy.

The dog squad is also currently on site.

The spokesperson advised they were waiting for local police to provide more information about the person.

More information to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Girls threaten Subway staff with star picket in robbery

    Girls threaten Subway staff with star picket in robbery

    Crime The employee fled to a room at the rear of the Rocky business and locked the door as trio stole a sum of cash from the register, before fleeing on foot.

    Frost descends on the CQ region as winter approaches

    Frost descends on the CQ region as winter approaches

    Weather This weeks weather in Rockhampton, Biloela, Gladstone and Yeppoon,

    Mayor responds to criticism over bull Taiwanese flag issue

    Mayor responds to criticism over bull Taiwanese flag issue

    Politics "We were in a highly charged political minefield.”

    Protesters to target Michelle Landry's office

    Protesters to target Michelle Landry's office

    Council News They're "fed up with asking nicely” about equal pay

    Local Partners