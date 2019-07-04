Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens. QPS
News

UPDATE: Search for missing 10-year-old girl in Rocky

4th Jul 2019 6:40 AM

UPDATE, 12.30pm: A 10-year-old girl reported missing from Norman Gardens on July 2 has been located safe and well.

Police thank the public and media for their assistance.

6.30am: Rockhampton Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens.

The girl was last seen around 6.45pm at home on Tuesday, July 2.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Aboriginal, 155cm tall, solid build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing a grey hoodie jumper, and white sandshoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to her whereabouts to contact police.

Policelink 131444.

rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WET 'n' WILD: Huge rainfall, high winds forecast for CQ

    premium_icon WET 'n' WILD: Huge rainfall, high winds forecast for CQ

    News Totals of up to 250mm are possible, region on flood watch

    • 4th Jul 2019 11:27 AM
    CRASH SURVIVOR: 'Never give up', says Rocky miracle man

    premium_icon CRASH SURVIVOR: 'Never give up', says Rocky miracle man

    News Three years ago surgeons were ready to amputate his legs after crash

    Rockhampton's residential property market is on the rise

    premium_icon Rockhampton's residential property market is on the rise

    News Rockhampton has risen from the bottom of market into recovery stage

    Teys' Lakes Ck expansion to trial beef boning bots

    premium_icon Teys' Lakes Ck expansion to trial beef boning bots

    News Scanning technology will 'simplify and improve' manual processes