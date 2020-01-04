Menu
UPDATE: Several crews bring Yeppen fire under control

Aden Stokes
Aden Stokes
4th Jan 2020 3:30 PM
UPDATE, 3.30PM: SEVERAL fire crews have managed to bring a grass fire burning at Yeppen under control.

At 2.30pm, it was reported there was a grass fire burning under Yeppen bridge.

Three Rural Fire Service crews raced to the scene.

 

Ten minutes later it was reported that the grass fire had made its way to the western side of the lagoon. Initial reports indicate about 300 sq m of grass was on fire.

About 3.20pm, seven crews were on scene and reported they had brought the fire under control.

 

INITIAL: MULTIPLE Rural Fire Service crews are racing to Yeppen bridge, Rockhampton, after reports of a grass fire.

At 2.30pm, it was reported there was a fire burning under the bridge.

Three Rural Fire Service crews are heading to the scene.

