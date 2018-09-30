Menu
STORM WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology is warning a large section of Queensland about the threat of damaging winds and hail.
Breaking

UPDATE: Severe storm warning cancelled for Capricornia

Leighton Smith
by
30th Sep 2018 12:37 PM

UPDATE 1pm: Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts and the warning for these districts is cancelled.

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and large hailstones.

The warning, which was issued at 11am this morning, applies to people in parts of Capricornia as well as the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay, Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

The Bureau predicts severe thunderstorms, likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Kingaroy, Cherbourg, Taroom, Eidsvold and Tiaro.

RAIN RADAR: This is the current rain being recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology's radar.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning will be issued after 2pm.

More to follow.

capricornia damaging winds hailstones severe weather warning tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

