UPDATE: Severe storm warning for Capricornia

As of 5pm Tuesday, thunderstorms were heading across Central Queensland. The Bureau of Meteorology

7pm: More Central Queensland towns have been added to a severe thunderstorm warning as a line of storms roll across the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology says storms may produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Taroom, Tambo, Rolleston, Blackall, Baralaba, Springsure, Goondiwindi, Injune, Theodore, Moura and Carnarvon National Park.

5:15PM: Emerald has been added to the list of Central Queensland towns expected to be hit by thunderstorms over the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology released the warning about damaging winds and large hail this afternoon.

The storm activity is currently travelling across the CQ area.

3:30PM: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Areas including Rolleston, Springsure, Injune, Theodore and Carnarvon National Park are expected to be in the firing line for damaging winds and large hailstones for the next several hours.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Central Highlands and the Coalfields region has the possibility of a "possibly severe” thunderstorm for the rest of the day as the storm threat stretches to the NSW border.

An 111km/h gust was observed at St George at 2.44pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: