UPDATE: Severe storms lash CQ, 80kmh winds, heavy rain

5am: Reports of water damage to homes as a line of severe storms bring wind gusts of 80kmh and torrential rain to Central Queensland.

One of the strongest wind gusts hit Emerald around 4.30pm Saturday with 80km recorded - and 15mm of rain in a short burst - while Rockhampton received among the heaviest falls with almost 50mm in 60 minutes when the storm struck about 8pm.

There were reports of water damage to homes during the Rockhampton downpour last night with at least one badly affected household forced to move out of soaked bedrooms and into a city hotel.

Rockhampton reported a wind gust of 54kmh while at Yeppoon the wind clocked a maximum speed of 44kmh with most of the town's 36.8mm of rain falling between 9pm and 10pm.

Blackwater recorded a wind gust of 83kmh and 32.4m of rain with almost all of that coming in one hour from 5.30pm.

Elsewhere Kroombit received 38mm, Jambin 78mm, Goovigen 80mm, Blackdown Tablelands 32m, Westwood 69mm and Raglan Creek 52mm.

There were reports of 40mm at Gracemere and 40mm at Moura where residents reported strong winds.

2.15pm: FEROCIOUS storms that have smashed Queensland's south-east are making their way up the coast, with Central Queensland in the firing line.

Jess Gardner, meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms forecast for Rockhampton this afternoon.

"We could see some damaging winds, large hail and heavy falls,” she said.

"If a thunderstorm goes directly over someone, they could see some heavy falls and possibly some hail.

"We have the chance of the storms continuing early tomorrow morning as a southerly change moves up the coast, acting as a bit of a trigger.

"After tomorrow morning, we should start to see those hot and humid temperatures cool off.

"For Rockhampton tomorrow, we are forecasting temperatures in the low 30C's, which is a bit more comfortable.”

It is predicted storms will head out west as far as Emerald and up north as far as St Lawrence.