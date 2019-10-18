Update: Severe storms roll across CQ

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Update 5.36pm: Severe thunderstorms are headed east from the Central Highlands, with areas around Baralaba receiving 10-20mm and Blackwater copping damaging wind gusts of 91km/h.

Gauges south of Emerald and towards Blackwater are reporting levels of 3-8mm.

Bureau of Meteorology’s David Crock said there is a chance some activity could head to Rockhampton within the next two hours.

“It’s most likely that any storms activity that gets that close to the coast will die off because of the cooler air from the sea,” he said.

“There’s a chance Rockhampton could get something. Not heaps of rain, unless it gets a proper storm through.

“There might be a thundery shower or a bit of a wind gust.”

The main storm activity is currently sitting out west towards Blackwater.

Initial Story: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Springsure, east of Carnarvon National Park and Rolleston in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Damaging winds possibly reaching 90km/h and large hailstones measuring 2cm diameter are predicted to affect the area over the next several hours.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Lachlan Stoney said damaging wind gusts are the main threat for the area.

“The general expectation is storms will develop and move towards the east. Storms are within that particular area and there is a bit of cloud building to the east in the Blackwater, Blackdown Tablelands areas,” he said.

“There is some cloud there that could develop into storms.

“(Any activity) at Rockhampton or the coast would be more likely in the afternoon or potentially the early evening,but I wouldn’t expect anything in Rockhampton before 5pm.

“The storms should be mostly clear in the evening.”

Another storm update will be issued by 4.45pm.

People in affected areas are advised to do the following: