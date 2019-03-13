Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Capricornia.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Capricornia. Contributed
Weather

UPDATE: severe thunderstorm warning issued for CQ

Aden Stokes
by
13th Mar 2019 3:45 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Capricornia.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the severe thunderstorm warning at 6.07pm.

The severe thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Capricornia. Locations which may be affected include Blackwater, Baralaba and Mount Morgan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors, avoid using the telephone during the storm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

If you need help contact the SES on 132 500.

3.30PM: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the severe thunderstorm warning at 3.05pm this afternoon.

Gusty thunderstorms are reported to be developing between Biggenden and Biloela.

It is expected severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning areas over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Biloela, Monto, Gayndah, Biggenden, Eidsvold and Gin Gin.

bureau of meteorology capricornia central highlands severe thunderstorm warning tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Amazing images of severe storm rolling into CQ

    premium_icon Amazing images of severe storm rolling into CQ

    Weather Strong wind gusts, heavy rain and an ominous bank of clouds

    Hammer assault offender's 'head burning' when captured

    premium_icon Hammer assault offender's 'head burning' when captured

    Crime He told a doctor he was also hearing voices in his head

    Shoalwater Bay back on as Dept of Defence secures project

    premium_icon Shoalwater Bay back on as Dept of Defence secures project

    News Defence pledges to back in project

    • 13th Mar 2019 7:00 PM
    CQ man gets Australia-first implant for pain after car crash

    premium_icon CQ man gets Australia-first implant for pain after car crash

    Crime The Yeppoon painter now unable to work is suing for $1.3m

    • 13th Mar 2019 7:00 PM