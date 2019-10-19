Menu
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gympie, Kingaroy, Biloela, Baralaba, Cooroy, Esk, Imbil, Kilcoy and Nanango.
UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for CQ

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Oct 2019 4:20 PM
4.20PM: Residents living in parts Capricornia and the Central Highlands may be in for a thunderstorm this evening.

The severe thunderstorm warning has been updated, with Gympie, Kingaroy, Biloela, Baralaba, Cooroy, Esk, Imbil, Kilcoy and Nanango listed as locations which may be affected.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are predicted to affect the area over the next several hours.

People in affected areas are advised to do the following:

• Move your car under cover or away from trees.

• Secure loose outdoor items.

• Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

• Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

• Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

• For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

3PM: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gympie, Kingaroy, Noosa Heads, Biloela, Blackwater, Cooroy, Kilcoy, Nanango and Rainbow Beach.

 

 

 

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are predicted to affect the area over the next several hours.

People in affected areas are advised to do the following:

• Move your car under cover or away from trees.

• Secure loose outdoor items.

• Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

• Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

• Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

• For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

