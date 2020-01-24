Menu
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for areas of CQ.
News

Update: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of CQ

Steph Allen
24th Jan 2020 4:08 PM
Update 5.45pm: A severe thunderstorm warning is still in place for parts of North West, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Channel Country, and Capricornia.

The storm activity is now moving further inland, away from the Wide Bay area.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas across Central Queensland.
The north west of the Central West area, including Winton, is also underneath an area of thunderstorm activity.

Storms are continuing over the north west and central parts of the state.

Initial Story: SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Rockhampton and parts of the Central Highlands and the Coalfields.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 2.54pm for Rockhampton, Emerald, Woorabinda, Biloela, Carnarvon National Park, down towards the Wide Bay and Burnett area.

Active thunderstorms are currently occurring over central parts of the state, causing localised heavy rainfall.

These heavy falls may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in the Capricornia and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Capricornia, Coalfields and Central Highlands areas.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning will be issued by 5.55pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

