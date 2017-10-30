UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Rocky and Yeppoon

Thunderstorms are forecast for parts of CQ today.

Thunderstorms are forecast for parts of CQ today. Kevin Farmer

5.20pm: The Rockhampton Region and the Capricorn Coast are now in the warning area for severe thunderstorms.

THE Bureau of Meteorology updated its severe thunderstorm warning at 5.20pm.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce destructive winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in the Capricornia and parts of the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett districts. Locations which may be affected include Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Biloela, Yeppoon, Marlborough and St Lawrence.

A line of storms south west of Rockhampton at 4.45pm. Frazer Pearce

Other locations which may be affected include Maroochydore, Gympie, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Kingaroy and Caboolture.

Moranbah recorded a maximum wind gust of 67kmh at 3.28pm.

A line of storms was 60km south west of Rockhampton at 4.40pm.

UPDATE, 3:40pm: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued an updated severe thunderstorm warning at 2.46pm.

BoM says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Wide Bay.

BoM said Biloela may also be affected by the thunderstorms.

Radar images show the system is currently hitting the Theodore area.

UPDATE, 1pm: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia with the storms bringing potential for damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The warning was issued at 12.46pm for severe thunderstorms developing across the eastern interior.

The Bureau of Meteorology says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Biloela, Blackwater, Monto, Rolleston, Taroom, Baralaba and Springsure.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

BOM's rain radar shows the storms rolling across CQ at 1pm. Frazer Pearce

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

10pm: SEVERE thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall are predicted to hit areas of Capricornia this afternoon.

Today a spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology said the thunderstorms would be driven by surface and upper troughs moving through the Capricornia area.

The thunderstorms are likely to be triggered by surface heating.

It was expected that the thunderstorms initiated in the Central Highlands area late this morning before they track north to north-east.

The system is predicted to hit the Capricornia region early this afternoon and would continue during the evening.

This comes as widespread thunderstorm activity is expected across the state today.

A BOM spokeswoman said the system would move at a moderate pace between 30 to 40km per hour.

"We are expecting the upper trough and surface trough to gradually move northwards during Tuesday,” a BOM spokeswoman said.

"The trough will still be in the vicinity of Capricornia on Tuesday but will be moving out of the area.”

"We've got quite a high chance of showers and thunderstorms in Capricornia today, that will be reducing to a medium chance tomorrow.”