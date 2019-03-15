UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms continuing through CQ

Severe thunderstorms are continuing through central Queensland. The Bureau of Meteorology

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning is still in place for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the severe thunderstorm warning at 6.08pm.

Severe thunderstorms are continuing through central Queensland. Heavy rainfall and damaging winds are expected over the next several hours. Large hail is no longer expected.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors, avoid using the telephone during the storm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

If you need help contact the SES on 132 500.

1.45PM: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the severe thunderstorm warning at 1.29pm.

The severe thunderstorms are expected to become more extensive throughout this afternoon and evening. These storms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.