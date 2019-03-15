Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Severe thunderstorms are continuing through central Queensland.
Severe thunderstorms are continuing through central Queensland. The Bureau of Meteorology
News

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms continuing through CQ

Aden Stokes
by
15th Mar 2019 2:21 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning is still in place for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the severe thunderstorm warning at 6.08pm.

Severe thunderstorms are continuing through central Queensland. Heavy rainfall and damaging winds are expected over the next several hours. Large hail is no longer expected.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors, avoid using the telephone during the storm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

If you need help contact the SES on 132 500.

1.45PM: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the severe thunderstorm warning at 1.29pm.

The severe thunderstorms are expected to become more extensive throughout this afternoon and evening. These storms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

central queensland thunderstorm warning tmbcommunity weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Huge Rocky levee project gets final green light

    premium_icon Huge Rocky levee project gets final green light

    Politics 150 businesses and 1500 homes set to stay dry during major floods with funding announced for crucial infrastructure

    Old stories of Rocky floods to be the stuff of legends

    premium_icon Old stories of Rocky floods to be the stuff of legends

    News Rockhampton business owner has their say on flood levee green light

    • 15th Mar 2019 8:00 PM
    Ten-year-old takes part in the World's Greatest Shave

    premium_icon Ten-year-old takes part in the World's Greatest Shave

    Offbeat 'I just want to help people and save lives'

    • 15th Mar 2019 8:00 PM
    Two killed in fiery crash on Peak Downs Highway

    premium_icon Two killed in fiery crash on Peak Downs Highway

    Breaking Two killed in crash near Moranbah