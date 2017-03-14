UPDATE: Severe weather warnings still in place for CQ

UPDATE 7.45PM: WEATHER warnings are still in place for parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Capricornia regions.

The Bureau of Meteorology advises locations which may be affected by damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones include Biloela, Taroom, Monto, Baralaba, Woorabinda, Theodore, Moura, Duaringa, Leura, Gayndah, Mundubbera and Eidsvold.

BoM will update its warning again at 9.10pm.

For people in the warning area Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

UPDATE 5PM: THE Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has updated its severe thunderstorm warning for Queensland.

Parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Capricornia still may be affected by heavy rainfall, flash flooding and large hailstones, but Rockhampton has been removed from the list.

Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Biggenden, Biloela, Blackwater, Taroom, Monto, Rolleston, Baralaba, Woorabinda, Goondiwindi, Inglewood, Theodore and Moura.

BoM will issue their next warning at 6.50PM.

INITIAL: CENTRAL Queensland residents are being warned ahead of potentially severe weather over the next few hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has forecast severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail over the next several hours in the Capricornia parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

Locations which may be affected include Gladstone, Rockhampton, Biloela, Yeppoon, Monto, Marlborough, 1770 and Leura.

Minister for Emergency Services Mark Ryan warned severe storm activity in the state could be ongoing after a powerful cell today tore off roofs, brought down trees and powerlines and caused flash flooding in areas from Esk to Brisbane.

"This morning we saw parts of south-west and south-east Queensland battered by a very dangerous thunderstorm system and it may not be the last,” Mr Ryan said.

"BoM warns that we could see similar storms rolling through parts of the state throughout the rest of this week.

"With more storms forecast, I'm urging people to take a few moments to ensure they are prepared for continued severe weather.”