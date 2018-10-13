UPDATE: Shed fire at Rocky sports ground amidst heavy rain

A shed at Kalka Shades was damaged in a fire.

A shed at Kalka Shades was damaged in a fire. Michelle Gately

UPDATE 3PM: EMERGENCY services are hosing down a storage shed at Kalka Shades hockey fields following at fire earlier this afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene at 1.24pm by drivers who could see flames from the road.

Two fire trucks attended the "decent fire”.

Power around the shed has been isolated.

It is unknown at this stage what the cause of the fire was, however it began amidst a thunderstorm with heavy rain and lightning.

A spokesperson for the Rockhampton Hockey Association confirmed the shed was used for storing equipment.

A shed at Kalka Shades was damaged in a fire. Michelle Gately

UPDATE 2:20PM:THE FIRE at Kalka Shades hockey fields has been put out.

The fire was in a shed.

Reports at the scene have confirmed the shed is completely ruined.

Parts of Water street nearby are closed for roadworks with more parts closed for the fire.

The Morning Bulletin can confirm only a shed has been damaged. The Kalka Shades clubhouse was not damaged as initially reported.

Fire crews worked on the scene in heavy rain.

INITIAL: A FIRE has broken out at Kalka Shades Clubhouse.

The clubhouse is at the hockey fields, on the corner of Mason and Rustic streets in Koongal.

Initial reports suggest there is a white smoke coming from the building.

Queensland Fire Service confirmed there was crews at the scene and they were working on extinguishing the fire.

The fire is amidst a severe thunderstorm warning across the Capricornia district.

More to come.