Paramedics are en route to Shoalwater Military Base after a soldier was struck in the head by a falling tree branch.
UPDATE: Shoalwater soldier struck by falling tree

kaitlyn smith
7th Aug 2020 3:55 PM
UPDATE, 3.30pm: The female soldier injured in an military training base accident has been taken to hospital.

It is understood the woman suffered significant head injuries after a tree fell on top of her.

Paramedics assessed the woman on scene, though later transported her to Rockhampton hospital.

She is reportedly listed in a stable condition.

More to come.

INITIAL, 12.40pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a female soldier who has been struck in the head by a falling tree at Kunwarara.

It is believed she was either inside or in close proximity to a loader tank at the time the falling tree landed on her head.

The incident occurred around 12.20pm at the intersection of Raspberry Creek Rd and Kunwarara Rd.

She has reportedly since been transported back to Shoalwater Military Base to meet paramedics.

It is unknown whether the woman’s injury occurred during a training practise.

The severity of her injuries also remain unclear at this time.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

