UPDATE: Shocking photos emerge of Rocky wreck that slammed into powerpole

The wreck of the vehicle which slammed into a power pole on Lakes Creek Rd early Sunday morning. WIN

UPDATE- OCTOBER 2, 9am: SHOCKING photos have emerged of the wreck which was totalled by a power pole in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man was seen fleeing the scene of the horror crash at about 3am Sunday and Queensland Police Service were still tracking him down.

Police attended the scene where a car slammed into a power pole on Lakes Creek Rd early Sunday morning. WIN

A QPS spokesperson said nobody had been arrested after the driver of a vehicle slammed into a power pole on Lakes Creek Rd, knocking it over and leaving live wires hanging.

Witnesses reported seeing a man running from the crash on foot and QPS said nobody had been arrested yet.

INITIAL STORY: A MAN has done a runner after crashing his car into powerlines this morning in Rockhampton.

At around 3am Sunday morning a man was seeing fleeing after he left the road and rammed into power lines on Lakes Creek Road.

Queensland Police Service attended the scene and reported fallen power lines with live wires hanging.

The driver involved in the single vehicle crash was not there when they arrived.

Witnesses reported seeing a man get out of the damaged car and run from the scene after he crashed.

QPS have impounded the car and are investigating who the driver of the vehicle was at the time of the accident.