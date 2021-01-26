UPDATE: Multiple crews race to contain bushfire

UPDATE, 4.25PM: Six crews are racing to help contain a bushfire that has flared up near Farnborough.

It was earlier reported the bushfire had been contained and was burning within containment lines.

However, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised conditions had changed and three crews were on scene, with six en route, working to contain the blaze.

The fire is burning between Fishing Creek Rd and Kelly's Landing Rd.

Smoke may impact nearby residents in Maryvale, Woodbury and Byfield.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists are asked drive with caution and to conditions.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

INITIAL: Firefighters have contained a bushfire burning near Farnborough.

The fire was first reported to be burning near Fishing Creek Rd at 3.35pm on January 14.

The fire is burning within containment lines and will continue to burn for the next few days.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists are asked drive with caution and to conditions.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.