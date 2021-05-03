UPDATE: Six people in hospital following two-vehicle crash

UPDATE, 11.55AM: Six people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

A woman in her 20s and three children, including two girls, were transported to hospital for precaution.

A woman in her 80s was transported to hospital with an arm injury and a man in his 50s was transported with a back injury.

INITIAL: Six people, including three children, have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Delandelles Road and Emu Park Road, Tanby.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, including critical care, were assessing six people on scene with minor to no injuries.

More to come.