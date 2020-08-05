UPDATE: Smoke blankets towns across Rocky region

Multiple fires have broken out across Central Queensland this afternoon.

UPDATE, 5.30pm: Three separate fires across the Rockhampton region has sent a smokey haze across the city.

The blazes at Mount Morgan, Goovigen and Tanby were all hazard reduction burns controlled by QFES.

Residents are reminded to close all doors and windows to avoid prevental medical episodes.

Motorists are advised to proceed carefully across the region’s roads.

INITIAL, 3.40pm: Fire crews are responding to three separate vegetation blazes across the Rockhampton region.

The first occurred on Racecourse Rd at Mount Morgan before 2pm this afternoon.

Two vehicles were deployed to manage the controlled scene.

One crew attended a second fire at Hibbs Rd at Goovigen, about 120km south-west of Rockhampton around 3.05pm

Tanby Post Office Rd at Tanby was the scene for a third blaze, a grassed area ignited just after 3.10pm.

A single crew contained the fire, with no risk posed to neighbouring properties.

Residents in surrounding areas should close both their doors and windows, while keeping any necessary medication nearby.

Motorists are also advised to proceed with caution.

No major delays are expected to impact traffic.