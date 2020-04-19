UPDATE: Softball-sized hail hits Rocky area, injuries reported

4PM: There are widespread reports of very large hail pounding the Rockhampton District and the Capricorn Coast with some of the stones as big as softballs.

Cars have been smashed and property damaged.

Paramedics were called to a 71-year-old man who was hit in the head by hail with serious bleeding at Adelaide Park as the storm hit theYeppoon area.

Kirsten Mills sent in this photo of huge stone in her Park Avenue yard.

The storm also brought heavy rain with 15.6mm recorded at Rockhampton Airport while 23mm fell in just 19 minutes at Yeppoon. Biloela picked up 18.6mm.

Wind gusts of almost 60kmh were recorded in Rockhampton.

2:30PM: The storm front continues to move in, with dark clouds and thunder rolling in over The Range and heavy rainfall hitting Mount Morgan and Rockhampton.

Wind is picking up across Rockhampton and Gracemere as residents report hailstones the size of golf balls in many suburbs.

Mount Morgan gets hit with heavy rainfall

Hail the size of golf balls hit Kawana

Residents in Frenchville, The Range, Kawana and Norman Gardens said hail ranging from peas to golf balls in size were pounding their homes.

Storm clouds roll in over The Range

Wide Bay and Burnett district warnings have been cancelled.

More to come.

INITIAL, 1:45PM: The sporadic showers over Rockhampton this morning are just a hint of what’s to come according the Bureau of Meteorology.

The BOM issued a severe weather warning at 12:22pm today for the Capricornia region as well as parts of the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours,” the BOM said.

Specific locations that may be affected include Rockhampton, Gladstone, Yeppoon, Blackwater, Mount Morgan and Calliope.