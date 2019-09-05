UPDATE: Staff help put out car fire at busy shopping centre

A car has burst into flames at a busy North Rockhampton shopping centre carpark

Jann Houley

12.20PM: A CAR has burst into flames at a busy North Rockhampton shopping centre carpark.

At 11.45am, emergency services were called to reports of smoke coming from a car outside Chemist Warehouse North Rockhampton, 2/1 Aquatic Pl, near Stockland Rockhampton.

When Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on the scene, the car was fully engulfed.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at 12.03pm.

According to police, staff from Bob Jane T-Marts were able to partially extinguish the fire before emergency services had arrived on scene.

Police are treating the fire as non-suspicious.

