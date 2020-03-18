UPDATE: State of play in Rocky sport in wake of COVID-19

ON HOLD: The BHP Premiership, along with the QRL’s three other statewide competitions, have been suspended until June 5.

RUGBY LEAGUE: All junior and senior rugby league is suspended until at least the first weekend of May.

The four statewide competitions - Intrust Super Cup, BHP Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup are suspended until June 5.

The Tackle6 Charity Shield for under 14 boys and girls to be played in Rockhampton on April 4 and 5 has been postponed.

The 47th Battalion carnival to be held on the May long weekend in Bundaberg has been cancelled.

AFL: AFL and AFL State association managed or operated leagues currently operating or set to begin will be postponed until May 31, meaning the AFL Capricornia competition will start on June 6.

RUGBY UNION: The Rugby Capricornia competition will not go ahead until at least May 2.

FOOTBALL: Football CQ fixtures are suspended until April 14.

HOCKEY: The Rockhampton Hockey Association board is meeting today (Wednesday) to decide on future fixtures.

CRICKET: Rockhampton Cricket said that following the announcement from Cricket Australia, all 2019/20 cricket season fixtures, finals, training and presentations for clubs, players, parents and supporters were cancelled effective today (Tuesday).

The Stan Alberts Shield Indigenous 20/20 Carnival on April 9-12 has been postponed.

NETBALL: Rockhampton Netball Association games and training are cancelled, effectively immediately, until April 20.

The Red Rooster Representative Carnival on April 18 and 19 has been postponed until June 20 and 21.

TENNIS: The Rockhampton Open Age tournament will not go ahead on April 4 and 5 in line with Tennis Australia’s decision to postpone all of its sanctioned events, competitions and tournaments until further notice.

TOUCH: Rocky Touch competitions are going ahead - Monday night mixed, Wednesday night grades and Friday night juniors.

BASKETBALL: Rockhampton Basketball has cancelled all competition, trainings and individual trainings, effective immediately. Semi-finals and grand finals scheduled for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday will not take place. Access to Adani Arena is restricted to staff only until further notice.

CAMPDRAFTING: The Australian Campdraft Association has ceased events nationwide until further notice. That includes the CQ Campdraft ACA National Finals to be held in Nebo next month.

HORSE RACING: Racing Queensland has advised that all TAB and non-TAB meeting across the state will be conducted without patrons until further notice.

GREYHOUND RACING: The Rockhampton greyhound meeting tonight (Wednesday) will go ahead with only trainers, handlers and required staff in attendance.

TRIATHLON: The Rockhampton Triathlon set down for March 29 has been postponed. The Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club hopes to reschedule, possibly in October or November.

RUNNING: The Colour Me Capricorn fun run on March 22 has been cancelled.

The 7 Rocky River Run on May 24 has been cancelled.

CYCLING: Rockhampton Cycling Club’s track and road racing is suspended from today (Tuesday) as directed by Cycling Queensland.

MOTOCROSS: The Rockhampton Motocross Club’s practice and club day on March 21 and 22 will go ahead as planned.

SCHOOL SPORT: All representative school sport programs, including district, regional, state, national, interstate and international competitions are cancelled until further notice.

TABLE TENNIS: Rockhampton Table Tennis Association weekly fixtures are going ahead as scheduled.