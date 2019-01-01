UPDATE: Stolen bikes returned to the rightful owners
UPDATE 12PM TUESDAY: THERE were two very happy girls yesterday as their Christmas presents were returned to them.
The eight and nine year-old girls had their thumpstar pit bikes stolen on Saturday morning.
Thieves had broken panels of the Koongal home fence to get in.
Police media reported the bikes were recovered from an address in Labanka Close in Gracemere around 12.10pm on Monday.
No one has been charged yet but police are following up leads and it is believed they have suspects.
SATURDAY 1PM: JUST days after Santa came down the chimney, two Rockhampton children have woken to find their Christmas presents missing.
Their presents, two 2018 125cc thumpstar pit bikes, were stolen from their backyard in Roselt St, Koongal.
Both bikes have training wheels on them and are green, black and white in colour.
Mum Teagan Harbutt says the bikes were tied down to a motorbike trailer in the carport with all fences closed.
The thieves have "busted through the fence panels to get to them”.
Mum says the children, who are eight and nine, are devastated and just want their bikes back.
It is believed the bikes were stolen between 1am and 7.30am, Saturday morning.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.