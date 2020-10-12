Menu
A stolen black BMW evaded police this morning near Mount Morgan.
UPDATE: Stolen BMW evades police after fuel drive-off

Darryn Nufer
12th Oct 2020 6:13 PM
UPDATE: Police may use CCTV footage to identify the driver of a BMW stolen from Gracemere overnight.

As of 5.30pm today, no arrests had been made but police investigations were ongoing.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the black 2013-model BMW had been stolen from a Riley Dr residence at Gracemere sometime after 10pm on Sunday.

About 10.30am today the stolen vehicle reportedly had five male occupants when it evaded a police car on Razorback Rd.

At that time, the BMW was reported heading towards Mount Morgan.

Earlier, the stolen car was reported to have been involved in a fuel drive-off incident at Duaringa.

It is understood police have viewed CCTV footage at the service station as part of their investigations.

The BMW was carrying registration plates CIL 78.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

