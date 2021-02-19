UPDATE: Stolen car ‘ditched’

UPDATE 1pm: The work ute has reportedly been ditched outside an address in Violet St, Gracemere.

There are no people inside.

Police units are converging to search the area.

12.40pm: Another driver has told Gracemere police they were “nearly T-boned” on Gavial-Gracemere by the ute which was allegedly stolen from Nine Mile Rd this morning.

It reportedly overtook them in the face of an oncoming car, then turned onto Broadhurst Rd.

There are now apparently two people in the ute.

12:10pm Police are closing in on the stolen vehicle which was located at Mt Usher Road, Bouldercombe.

He has since left that addres and was reported turning up toward Mt Morgan.

However, police have since said he’s on the Bruce Hwy heading toward Mt Larcom at speed.

An attempt to intercept has been unsuccesful.

9.20am: Police suspect the driver has crossed the highway and is heading west to Mt Morgan.

The vehicle is now described as a silver Mazda work ute.

8.45am: Members of the public detained a “heavily tattooed” man, in the vicinity of a red Holden Commodore stolen yesterday.

However, he has now escaped in a brown vehicle, heading toward Alton Downs.

Earlier reports said witnesses saw the man jump out of a vehicle and run into nearby bushes.

He was briefly detained but is now driving a gold work ute with two white tool boxes on back along Nine Mile Rd.

The police on scene are in possession of stingers.

