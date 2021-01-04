Menu
A stolen car evaded a police vehicle at Mulambin on Monday morning. FILE PHOTO.
News

UPDATE: Stolen Landcruiser evades police at Mulambin

Darryn Nufer
4th Jan 2021 12:40 PM
UPDATE: A stolen car that evaded police at Yeppoon on Monday morning has been sighted in Rockhampton.

About 12.15pm, the maroon-coloured Toyota Landcruiser was seen at a service station on Queen Elizabeth Dr.

It is understood the vehicle was stolen from a Yeppoon residence.

INITIAL: A stolen car has evaded police at the Capricorn Coast on Monday morning.

The stolen maroon-coloured Toyota Landcruiser evaded a police vehicle about 11.14am at Mulambin.

The car, with two male occupants, was reportedly last seen at the Caltex service station at Emu Park and was believed to be heading towards Rockhampton.

The vehicle is a 2015-model 79 Series dual-cab with number plates 901-VQJ.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

