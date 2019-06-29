Menu
Police are investigating the incident.
Update: Stolen ute has been found, offenders are on the run

Aden Stokes
by
29th Jun 2019 2:30 PM
4.30PM: POLICE have located the stolen ute and are on the hunt for the alleged offenders.

About 12.15pm, a vehicle was reported stolen from the Capricorn Tavern, Taranganba.

The vehicle was a White Ford Falcon Ute.

Reports indicate it was last sighted coming into Rockhampton at about 1pm with three people in the vehicle. Police could not confirm this.

About 4.25pm, police had located the ute, which is said to have sustained "a bit of damage”.

Police are currently searching for the alleged offenders.

Reports indicate the offenders are juveniles, one being as young as 12-years-old.

2.30PM: POLICE are investigating reports of a vehicle that was allegedly stolen on the Capricorn Coast this afternoon.

Police are still investigating the incident.

More to come.

queensland police service stolen vehicle tmbbreaking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

