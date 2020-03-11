UPDATE: Stolen vehicle rams police car and speeds off

Police believe this person may be able to assist them with their investigation.

Police believe this person may be able to assist them with their investigation.

UPDATE, 11.30AM: POLICE are still looking for the vehicle, which is believed to have matched the description of the stolen 2006 Mazda 3.

It was last seen on Davis St, Allenstown.

It is believed the vehicle may have rammed a police car earlier this morning.

UPDATE, 10.30AM: POLICE are attempting to intercept a vehicle, which is believed to have matched the description of the stolen 2006 Mazda 3.

It was seen on Edith St, Port Curtis at about 10am heading towards the Bruce Highway.

It is believed the vehicle may have rammed a police car.

Police are following the vehicle, which is currently travelling at speed, on the wrong side of the road, on Canning Street in Allenstown.

It is understood there are five youths in the vehicle, males and females.

INITIAL: POLICE are asking the community for its assistance following reports of a stolen vehicle in North Rockhampton.

The vehicle was a silver 2006 Mazda 3 with Queensland registration plates 113VPZ.

It was allegedly stolen from a driveway in Clanfield Street, Berserker on March 8.

Police further allege the vehicle has been involved in a number of petrol drive off offences and evade police incidents in North Rockhampton, and break and enter offences in Berserker.

Police believe this person may be able to assist them with their investigation.

Police believe the person in the image above may be able to assist them with their investigation.

The picture depicts a man aged in his 20’s with light/fair hair, Caucasian and appears to have a tattoo on the inside of his forearm.

Police want to remind the community not to intercept stolen vehicles.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000487516, QP2000499224