A stolen vehicle reportedly evaded a police car at speed at Blackall in Central Queensland on Tuesday morning.
News

UPDATE: Stolen WA car does CQ fuel drive-off

Darryn Nufer
24th Nov 2020 2:30 PM
UPDATE: One person has been taken into custody after a fuel drive-off and evade police incident in Central Queensland on Tuesday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman was not able to provide further details on the person at this stage but said investigations were continuing.

INITIAL: Police are searching for a stolen vehicle bearing Western Australia number plates which was involved in a fuel drive-off in Central Queensland on Tuesday.

The Toyota Hilux dual cab was seen leaving a Caltex service station at Blackall about 10.30am.

It was observed travelling south-bound on the Landsborough Highway where it reportedly evaded a police car at speed after passing a heavy vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

