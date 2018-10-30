UPDATE: Strong winds hit CQ towns as storm warning continues

STORM PREDICTION: The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a strong chance of rain in parts of Central Queensland.

UPDATE 8.30pm: A storm cell hit Moranbah after 8.10pm with wind gusts of 83 km/h and 25mm of rain dumped within 10 minutes.

UPDATE 7.20pm: THE Bureau of Meteorology updated their warning map at 6pm this evening widening the area potentially affected by severe thunderstorms.

The warning area focuses on the Central Highlands and Coalfields with severe thunderstorms threatening with damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

The bureau warns that very large hail was possible.

WARNING MAP: This is the latest severe thunderstorm warning map, issued at 6.05pm. BoM

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Clermont, Blackwater, Moranbah, Mitchell, Tambo, Springsure, Dysart and Carnarvon National Park.

Strong wind gusts between 50 and 60 km/h have been recorded for the last hour and a half in Emerald.

56mm of rainfall in one hour was recorded at Peak Vale (southwest of Clermont).

HAIL: Wolfang near Clermont received large hail, strong wind and 61mm. Rheenie Rowe

Clermont also received gusts up to 65 km/h.

RADAR: Latest rainfall radar image from 7.15pm. BoM

A storm cell appears to be heading towards Moranbah with winds picking up to 50 km/h since 7pm.

EARLIER: STORM season is well and truly upon us with another severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology this afternoon.

Issued at 4.18pm, the bureau warns of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours expected to affect parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields and the Central West.

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Clermont, Mitchell, Tambo, Springsure, Injune, Capella, Alpha and Carnarvon National Park.

The wind is already picking up in Emerald, with gusts recorded up to 59km/h since 6pm.

STORM WARNING: This is the latest storm warning released at 4.05pm by the Bureau of Meteorology. BoM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people in the warning zone to make preparations including:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

RAIN RADAR: This is the latest rainfall image at of 5.40pm showing a number of storm cells sweeping east into CQ. BoM

For the rest of Tuesday, Capricornia is expected to remain cloudy with a medium (40 per cent) chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm. Winds easterly 15 to 25 km/h.

RAIN FORECAST: Capricornia is set to receive rain but the bulk of it was expected to fall in Western Central Queensland. BoM

The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast map indicates a varying probability for rain around CQ with Rockhampton only given a 10-25 per cent chance of precipitation.

Tomorrow the cloudy conditions were expected to continue with the bureau predicting a high (80 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon with the chance of a thunderstorm.

PREDICTION MAP: Chances of a thunderstorm on Wednesday. Bom

Winds easterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light before dawn then becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 18 and 22 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.