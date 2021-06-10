UPDATE: ‘Stuck on red’: Nth Rocky traffic lights cause morning chaos

UPDATE 10.50a: Drivers are advised to take care as diversions and traffic control will remain in place until the sensor is fixed.

9.40am Rockhampton Council has been called to fix the traffic lights on the corner of Dean and Elphinstone Streets.

There are reports the Dean St lights are stuck of red, forcing vehicles to run them to cross the intersection.

There is no ETA on when they will be fixed. Police have begun traffic control.