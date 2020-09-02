Menu
A teenage student has been attacked at a south Rockhampton high school. 
UPDATE: Student hospitalised after Rocky school incident

kaitlyn smith
2nd Sep 2020 4:27 PM
UPDATE. 4.20pm: One student from Rockhampton State High School has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted on school grounds.

The 14-year-old male became involved in a physical altercation just after 3pm.

Paramedics transported the young man to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 3.20pm: Paramedics are this afternoon responding to reports of a physical attack which has taken place at a Rockhampton school.

It is understood a 14-year-old male from Rockhampton State High School was harmed in a violent altercation just after 3pm.

Early reports suggest the young man is suffering some neck pain, nausea and blurred vision.

The incident comes only 24 hours after a social media page dedicated to Rockhampton school fights was exposed.

More to come.

