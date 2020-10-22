UPDATE: Student suffers head injury in violent school assault

A student has been assaulted at North Rockhampton State High School.

PARAMEDICS are currently attending yet another alleged bullying incident at North Rockhampton State High School.

It is understood a 16-year-old male was assaulted at the Frenchville school around 2pm.

The young student reportedly suffered a head injury as a result.

Early reports suggest he is conscious at this time.

The latest incident is one of many to occur at the school in recent months.

Earlier this month, One Nation candidate Torin O’Brien also claimed the school’s principal rejected a new anti-bullying program.

QPS are also expected to attend the scene, which has been described as ‘volatile’.

