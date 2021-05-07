UPDATE: Suspect still evades police following tavern threat
12pm: The alleged offender continues to evade police.
He is understood to no longer be on a bicycle.
9.56am: Police are now around Tom Brady St, having used CCTV cameras to see the alleged offender rode a pushbike across the railway bridge, returning north.
8.55am: Rockhampton police are on their way to the Victoria Tavern on Musgrave St.
Staff reported they were threatened with a needle during an attempted robbery.
The alleged offender, who has a backpack and a bucket hat, is wearing a maroon jersey.
He is reportedly accompanied by a woman in a white top.
Police and the dog squad are searching near Glenmore Road.
