UPDATE: Suspect still evades police following tavern threat

Rockhampton police were called to the Victoria Tavern.

Rockhampton police were called to the Victoria Tavern.

12pm: The alleged offender continues to evade police.

He is understood to no longer be on a bicycle.

9.56am: Police are now around Tom Brady St, having used CCTV cameras to see the alleged offender rode a pushbike across the railway bridge, returning north.

8.55am: Rockhampton police are on their way to the Victoria Tavern on Musgrave St.

Staff reported they were threatened with a needle during an attempted robbery.

The alleged offender, who has a backpack and a bucket hat, is wearing a maroon jersey.

He is reportedly accompanied by a woman in a white top.

Police and the dog squad are searching near Glenmore Road.

More to come.