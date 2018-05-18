UPDATE: Suspected thieves still not found

UPDATE 1.08PM: Police media said they have not been able to locate the other people involved at this stage.

They are still looking.

UPDATE 7.55AM: It is believed that three people are now involved in the incident.

One person believed to have been involved in the theft has been taken into custody by police.

However they are still looking for the other two suspected thieves, with the dog squad tracking their whereabouts.

7.10AM: Reports are coming in suggesting a ute, loaded with property has been stolen from North Rockhampton this morning.

It is believed two people, a young male in his 20s and female in her late teens, took the ute from Sibelco on Boundry Rd before dumping it and making a getaway on foot into bushland in the local area.

Police are on scene and the dog squad has been called out.

More to come.