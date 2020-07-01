Menu
A brawl has erupted outside of the Grand Hotel in Mount Morgan this evening.
Breaking

UPDATE: Suspects questioned over Mt Morgan brawl

Kaitlyn Smith
1st Jul 2020 6:46 PM
UPDATE: Police are continuing their enquiries into a brawl that reportedly occurred outside of Mt Morgan’s Grand Hotel earlier tonight.

It is understood two offenders are being questioned by police.

Any arrests or changes are yet to be made.

INITIAL: A brawl between two males has this evening allegedly broken out in front of a Mount Morgan hotel.

Early reports suggest both parties became violent following a verbal disagreement around 6.20pm.

The fight occurred shortly after, prompting police officers to swoop on the Grand Hotel on Morgan St, approximately 40km south-west of Rockhampton.

A male who was reportedly involved decamped from the scene before police arrived.

It is understood staff at the hotel witness the brawl and are assisting with the investigation.

The reason for the disagreement remains unclear at this time.

More to come.

