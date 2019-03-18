Menu
Emergency services at Rockhampton Court.
Crime

UPDATE: Suspicious package found at Rockhampton courthouse

Christine Mckee
by
18th Mar 2019 12:26 PM
UPDATE: 2.30pm This morning's drama at the Magistrates Court is over and the package in question has been deemed "non-suspicious" by police.

A spokesperson said the package was delivered to the courthouse and for reasons not explained, staff took precautionary procedures.

EARLIER: Police and fire crews are on scene at Rockhampton Magistrates Court where a suspicious package was discovered this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said fire crews were called to the scene at 11.25 by police.

She said scientific testing was being done on the contents of an envelope.

More information is expected.

