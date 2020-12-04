UPDATE: Tailgating claims in Gracemere ‘road rage incident’

Police are investigating a report of a road rage incident at Gracemere on Friday morning.

Police are investigating a report of a road rage incident at Gracemere on Friday morning.

UPDATE 1.30PM: More details have emerged about a reported road rage incident at Gracemere this morning.

Police are investigating a report of a road rage incident at Gracemere on Friday morning.

This afternoon a Queensland Police Service spokesman said the incident involved a man driving a white Isuzu D-MAX who was following the female driver of a white Mitsubishi Pajero.

At 9am police officers attended the scene of a minor traffic collision near the service station on McLauglin Street at Gracemere.

Initial reports indicated there may have been tailgating involved prior to the vehicles coming together.

The QPS spokesman confirmed the vehicles had collided and that tailgating had been alleged.

He said police investigations were continuing.

Earlier a QPS spokeswoman said the matter had been reported to police as a road rage incident.

More to come.

INITIAL: Police were called to a possible road rage incident at Gracemere on Friday morning.

Officers attended the scene of a minor traffic collision near the service station on McLauglin Street at 9am.

Initial reports indicated there may have been tailgating involved prior to the vehicles coming together.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said at 11.30am police officers were still at the scene of the incident.

“It was reported to us as some sort of road rage incident,” the QPS spokeswoman said.

More to come.